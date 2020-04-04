Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on OR. TheStreet lowered Osisko gold royalties from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a report on Sunday, February 9th. National Bank of Canada upgraded Osisko gold royalties from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, CIBC restated a hold rating and issued a $15.25 target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a report on Friday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.63.

Shares of NYSE:OR traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $7.52. 825,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,561,443. Osisko gold royalties has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.26 and its 200-day moving average is $9.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 9.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.0378 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Osisko gold royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sprott Inc. increased its position in Osisko gold royalties by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 79,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Osisko gold royalties by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in Osisko gold royalties by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Osisko gold royalties by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Osisko gold royalties by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Osisko gold royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

