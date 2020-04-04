Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oxford Industries, Inc. is an apparel company which designs, sources, markets and distributes products bearing the trademarks of its owned and licensed brands. Oxford’s owned brands include Tommy Bahama®, Lilly Pulitzer®, Oxford Golf®, and Billy London®. The Company operates retail stores, internet websites and restaurants. The Company has granted licenses to select third parties to produce and sell certain product categories under its Tommy Bahama and Lilly Pulitzer brands. The Company also holds exclusive licenses to produce and sell certain product categories under the Kenneth Cole®, Geoffrey Beene®, and Dockers® labels. Oxford’s wholesale customers include department stores, specialty stores, national chains, warehouse clubs, and Internet retailers. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on OXM. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $87.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $79.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.83.

OXM stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.82. The company had a trading volume of 189,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,211. Oxford Industries has a 52 week low of $30.37 and a 52 week high of $85.36. The company has a market cap of $542.21 million, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.32 and a 200 day moving average of $67.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The textile maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $297.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Oxford Industries’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.26%.

In related news, Director Clyde C. Tuggle bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.72 per share, for a total transaction of $71,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,021.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OXM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 5.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 279,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,025,000 after purchasing an additional 14,361 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 483,270 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,927 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 7.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $1,668,000. Institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

