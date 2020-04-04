Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

PKG has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Packaging Corp Of America from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Argus upgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.79.

Shares of PKG stock traded down $3.45 on Thursday, hitting $80.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,120,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,850. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Packaging Corp Of America has a twelve month low of $71.05 and a twelve month high of $114.78.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert C. Lyons purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.88 per share, for a total transaction of $96,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,808.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 116.3% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Packaging Corp Of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Packaging Corp Of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,083,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Corp Of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corp Of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

