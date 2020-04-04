Panmure Gordon Downgrades Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) to Sell

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Panmure Gordon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

FNLPF has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut Fresnillo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fresnillo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS FNLPF traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,188. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 0.08. Fresnillo has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $11.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.27.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's operating mines include the Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, and San Julián; development projects comprise the Pyrites Plant, and second line of the DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of the Orisyvo, Juanicipio, Las Casas Rosario and Cluster Cebollitas, and Centauro Deep, as well as various other long term exploration prospects.

