Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) Receives $5.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Party City Holdco from $3.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stephens downgraded shares of Party City Holdco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Party City Holdco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Party City Holdco in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

Shares of NYSE:PRTY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.31. 2,487,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,926,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Party City Holdco has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $8.65. The company has a market cap of $31.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.14.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $731.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.80 million. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a positive return on equity of 5.03%. On average, analysts anticipate that Party City Holdco will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 644,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $309,356.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Party City Holdco by 5,372.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 25,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 25,250 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Party City Holdco during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 61,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 27,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 43.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

About Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

