PCHAIN Reaches One Day Volume of $274,508.00 (PI)

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. In the last week, PCHAIN has traded 26.5% higher against the dollar. PCHAIN has a total market cap of $875,647.16 and approximately $274,508.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PCHAIN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Switcheo Network, DEx.top and Bilaxy.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00053660 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000702 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.87 or 0.04736842 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00069398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00037167 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006122 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014773 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009799 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003398 BTC.

PCHAIN Token Profile

PCHAIN is a token. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. PCHAIN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,102,668 tokens. PCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/@PCHAIN . PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org . PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org

PCHAIN Token Trading

PCHAIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, DEx.top, Switcheo Network, Bilaxy, DDEX and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PCHAIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

