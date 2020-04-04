PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub upgraded PDF Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PDF Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of PDFS traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.69. 130,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.27. PDF Solutions has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $18.41. The company has a market cap of $379.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.06 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.94.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $22.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.00 million. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 2.77%. On average, research analysts expect that PDF Solutions will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PDF Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in PDF Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $432,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PDF Solutions by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 13,171 shares in the last quarter. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc provides hardware, software, and intellectual property products to integrated circuit (IC) vendors in the United States, China, Taiwan, Germany, and internationally. It offers Exensio platform, which consists of Exensio-Yield that collects and stores yield data in an analysis-ready database, which enables product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Exensio-Control, which provides fault detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Exensio-Test that offers data collection and analysis capability; Exensio Characterization, which encapsulates test structure analysis functionality of electrical and in-line inspection data from CV test chips and design-for-inspection DFI on-chip instruments; and Exensio ALPS that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link all device data, including fabrication and characterization data from every step of the product life cycle.

