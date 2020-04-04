Peel Hunt Reiterates “Add” Rating for Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW)

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by Peel Hunt in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 235 ($3.09) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America upgraded Taylor Wimpey to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 230 ($3.03) in a report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Taylor Wimpey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 199.62 ($2.63).

Shares of TW stock traded down GBX 6.15 ($0.08) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 101.50 ($1.34). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,307,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,200,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93. Taylor Wimpey has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 214.50 ($2.82). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 143.29 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 172.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

In related news, insider Robert Noel bought 36,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 211 ($2.78) per share, for a total transaction of £76,656.30 ($100,837.02).

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

