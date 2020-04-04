Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Greencore Group (LON:GNC)

Greencore Group (LON:GNC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GNC. HSBC lowered their price objective on Greencore Group from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank raised Greencore Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 285 ($3.75) in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on Greencore Group from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 205 ($2.70) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 241.43 ($3.18).

LON:GNC traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 144.30 ($1.90). The stock had a trading volume of 1,847,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,760,000. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 189.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 230.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.28 million and a P/E ratio of 7.29. Greencore Group has a one year low of GBX 83.40 ($1.10) and a one year high of GBX 282.20 ($3.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.90, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.69.

In other news, insider Patrick F. Coveney sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 251 ($3.30), for a total transaction of £1,757,000 ($2,311,233.89). Also, insider Helen Rose purchased 158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 223 ($2.93) per share, for a total transaction of £352.34 ($463.48). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 490,158 shares of company stock worth $54,645,234.

Greencore Group Company Profile

Greencore Group plc manufactures and sells various convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom. The company provides sandwiches, sushi, salads, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, frozen Yorkshire puddings, cakes, and desserts. It also trades in Irish ingredients; and invests in properties.

