Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Renew (LON:RNWH)

Renew (LON:RNWH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

RNWH has been the subject of several other research reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Renew in a research report on Wednesday. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Renew in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Renew has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 507.50 ($6.68).

LON RNWH traded down GBX 7 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 380 ($5.00). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,591. Renew has a 52-week low of GBX 304 ($4.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 570 ($7.50). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 466.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 449.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.51 million and a P/E ratio of 12.97.

In other Renew news, insider Paul Scott sold 17,151 shares of Renew stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 510 ($6.71), for a total value of £87,470.10 ($115,061.96).

Renew Company Profile

Renew Holdings plc provides multidisciplinary engineering services to the energy, environmental, infrastructure, and specialist building sectors in the United Kingdom. Its services in the energy sector include operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering; nuclear decommissioning and decontamination; and specialist fabrication and manufacturing.

