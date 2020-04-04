Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM)

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

RHIM has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($57.88) target price on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of RHI Magnesita from GBX 4,000 ($52.62) to GBX 2,470 ($32.49) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of RHI Magnesita from GBX 3,800 ($49.99) to GBX 3,500 ($46.04) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Commerzbank decreased their target price on shares of RHI Magnesita from GBX 3,700 ($48.67) to GBX 2,900 ($38.15) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,178.33 ($54.96).

RHIM stock traded down GBX 112 ($1.47) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,908 ($25.10). The company had a trading volume of 72,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,028. The company has a market capitalization of $991.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72. RHI Magnesita has a 12-month low of GBX 1,419 ($18.67) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,020 ($66.04). The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,503.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,435.13.

RHI Magnesita N.V. produces and sells refractory products used in high-temperature industrial processes worldwide. The company operates through Steel and Industrial segments. It offers solutions for various furnaces, domes and deltas, ladles, AOD converters, valves and valve seats, caps and plugs, isostatic refractory products, tundish materials, and slide gate refractories and systems.

