Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for William Hill (LON:WMH)

William Hill (LON:WMH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on William Hill from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 400 ($5.26) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of William Hill in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on William Hill from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 130 ($1.71) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of William Hill from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 120 ($1.58) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.89) price target on shares of William Hill in a report on Monday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. William Hill has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 209.14 ($2.75).

Shares of WMH stock traded up GBX 4.66 ($0.06) on Thursday, hitting GBX 68.80 ($0.91). 6,393,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,380,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 120.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 168.27. William Hill has a one year low of GBX 28.63 ($0.38) and a one year high of GBX 206.80 ($2.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 331.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.66.

In other news, insider Gordon Wilson bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £9,750 ($12,825.57).

William Hill Company Profile

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming on machines.

