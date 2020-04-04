Peel Hunt Reiterates “Under Review” Rating for Kin and Carta (LON:KCT)

Kin and Carta (LON:KCT)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

LON:KCT traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 52.60 ($0.69). The company had a trading volume of 177,679 shares. The firm has a market cap of $88.72 million and a P/E ratio of -29.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.77, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 83.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 93.23. Kin and Carta has a fifty-two week low of GBX 52.60 ($0.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 114 ($1.50).

Kin and Carta (LON:KCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported GBX 2.75 ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) by GBX 0.15 ($0.00).

Kin and Carta plc provides digital transformation services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company helps its clients invent, operate, and market digital products and services. It offers strategy consultancy services that help organizations in understanding shifts in their market, and the potential that digital brings across product, marketing, and operational areas of the business.

