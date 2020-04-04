Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) Receives $32.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.43.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Penn National Gaming from $39.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine raised Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 74,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PENN stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.77. 9,908,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,347,585. Penn National Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $39.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 2.15.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.33. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

