Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Peoples Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PEBO. BidaskClub cut shares of Peoples Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peoples Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.00.

NASDAQ PEBO traded down $0.98 on Wednesday, reaching $20.27. The company had a trading volume of 91,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,893. The firm has a market cap of $440.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.98. Peoples Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $39.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.10 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 22.91%. As a group, research analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $164,000. Institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

