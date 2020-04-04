Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Personalis Inc. is a cancer genomics company. It is engaged in the development of therapies by providing molecular data about each patient’s cancer and immune response. Personalis Inc. is based in Menlo Park, California. “

Get Personalis alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on PSNL. ValuEngine upgraded Personalis from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Personalis from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Personalis from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.60.

Shares of PSNL stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.65. The company had a trading volume of 332,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,223. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.36. Personalis has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $31.88.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.75 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Personalis will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard Chen sold 101,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $885,770.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Personalis by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 154,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 12,137 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Personalis by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Personalis during the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Personalis by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 74,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Personalis by 260.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 9,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Personalis (PSNL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.