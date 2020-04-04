Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

PETS has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Petmed Express from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Sidoti raised shares of Petmed Express from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.50.

PETS traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.29. 778,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,336. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.74. Petmed Express has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.64 million, a PE ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 0.41.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $59.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.31 million. Petmed Express had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS.

In related news, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $98,770.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,736.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PETS. State Street Corp increased its stake in Petmed Express by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 853,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,377,000 after buying an additional 29,277 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Petmed Express by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 656,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,438,000 after buying an additional 109,790 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Petmed Express by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 309,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,290,000 after buying an additional 104,916 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Petmed Express by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 297,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,992,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Petmed Express by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 270,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after buying an additional 101,794 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Petmed Express Company Profile

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

