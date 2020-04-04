Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) Given $28.00 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $28.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Piedmont Lithium an industry rank of 81 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Piedmont Lithium alerts:

PLL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Piedmont Lithium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

NASDAQ PLL traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.93. The stock had a trading volume of 4,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,167. Piedmont Lithium has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The company has a market cap of $32.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.53.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 1,092 acres in the Carolina Lithium Belt, North Carolina. The company was formerly known as WCP Resources Limited and changed its name to Piedmont Lithium Limited in August 2017.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Piedmont Lithium (PLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.