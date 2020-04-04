PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to “Outperform”

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $136.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Nomura reissued a hold rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised PNC Financial Services Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $140.92.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

PNC traded down $5.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,109,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,258,560. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.47. The company has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.34. PNC Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $79.41 and a 1 year high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $153.11 per share, for a total transaction of $153,110.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,018.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 10,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $1,545,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,767 shares in the company, valued at $17,731,501.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 21,302 shares of company stock worth $2,153,135 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 134,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.