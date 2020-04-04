Polypipe Group (LON:PLP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Polypipe Group (LON:PLP) in a research note released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PLP. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Polypipe Group from GBX 610 ($8.02) to GBX 520 ($6.84) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Polypipe Group from GBX 626 ($8.23) to GBX 576 ($7.58) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Polypipe Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Polypipe Group to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 435 ($5.72) to GBX 550 ($7.23) in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 515.20 ($6.78).

Shares of LON:PLP traded down GBX 11.50 ($0.15) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 417 ($5.49). The company had a trading volume of 209,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,664. The stock has a market cap of $838.16 million and a P/E ratio of 16.95. Polypipe Group has a 52-week low of GBX 365 ($4.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 620 ($8.16). The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 514.65 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 492.28.

Polypipe Group (LON:PLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported GBX 29.60 ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 28.70 ($0.38) by GBX 0.90 ($0.01). Research analysts forecast that Polypipe Group will post 2649.0001415 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a GBX 8.10 ($0.11) dividend. This is a positive change from Polypipe Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.67%. Polypipe Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.49%.

Polypipe Group Company Profile

Polypipe Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures plastic piping systems, water management solutions, and climate management solutions in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company offers above and below ground drainage pipes; cable protection, sewer system, surface water drainage, water management, and mining pipes; water and gas distribution pipes; pressure systems; underfloor heating pipes and manifolds, underfloor heating controls, red floor panels, overlay systems, suspended floor systems, clip rail systems, and staple systems; and ventilation systems, including rigid ducts, radial products, decentralized mechanical extract ventilation, intermittent extract fans, mechanical ventilation with heat recovery, and mechanical extract ventilation systems.

