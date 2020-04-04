Polypipe Group (LON:PLP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Polypipe Group (LON:PLP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PLP. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Polypipe Group from GBX 626 ($8.23) to GBX 576 ($7.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Polypipe Group from GBX 610 ($8.02) to GBX 520 ($6.84) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Polypipe Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 435 ($5.72) to GBX 550 ($7.23) in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Polypipe Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 515.20 ($6.78).

PLP stock traded down GBX 11.50 ($0.15) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 417 ($5.49). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,664. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.94. The company has a market capitalization of $838.16 million and a PE ratio of 16.95. Polypipe Group has a 12 month low of GBX 365 ($4.80) and a 12 month high of GBX 620 ($8.16). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 514.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 492.28.

Polypipe Group (LON:PLP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported GBX 29.60 ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 28.70 ($0.38) by GBX 0.90 ($0.01). Sell-side analysts expect that Polypipe Group will post 2649.0001415 earnings per share for the current year.

About Polypipe Group

Polypipe Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures plastic piping systems, water management solutions, and climate management solutions in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company offers above and below ground drainage pipes; cable protection, sewer system, surface water drainage, water management, and mining pipes; water and gas distribution pipes; pressure systems; underfloor heating pipes and manifolds, underfloor heating controls, red floor panels, overlay systems, suspended floor systems, clip rail systems, and staple systems; and ventilation systems, including rigid ducts, radial products, decentralized mechanical extract ventilation, intermittent extract fans, mechanical ventilation with heat recovery, and mechanical extract ventilation systems.

