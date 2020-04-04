Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Price Target Lowered to at Loop Capital

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) had its price target decreased by Loop Capital from to in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on POOL. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pool from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Pool from $219.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Pool from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pool currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $220.60.

POOL stock traded down $14.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $178.27. 314,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,753. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Pool has a twelve month low of $159.71 and a twelve month high of $238.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.89.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Pool had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 71.75%. The company had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

In related news, VP Arthur D. Cook sold 5,003 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $975,585.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,634,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 1,592 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total transaction of $353,344.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 110,137 shares in the company, valued at $24,444,907.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Pool by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pool by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pool by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Pool by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Pool by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

