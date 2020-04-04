Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) Receives $121.50 Average PT from Analysts

Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on POST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Post in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Post in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Post from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Post in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

Get Post alerts:

In related news, Director Jay W. Brown sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total value of $356,433.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,433. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Post by 25.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 42,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 8,510 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Post by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 127,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,933,000 after acquiring an additional 21,608 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Post by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 53,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Post by 245.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 257,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,220,000 after acquiring an additional 182,823 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Post by 268.2% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Post stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $86.11. 504,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,671. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.74, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.57. Post has a fifty-two week low of $68.97 and a fifty-two week high of $113.73.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Post had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Post will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.