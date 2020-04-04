Power Ledger (POWR) Hits Market Capitalization of $24.11 Million

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 4th. Power Ledger has a total market cap of $24.11 million and $614,239.00 worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Power Ledger token can now be bought for $0.0562 or 0.00000821 BTC on exchanges including BX Thailand, Kucoin, Bittrex and Huobi. During the last week, Power Ledger has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014643 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $177.92 or 0.02598778 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00201336 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00046538 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00033796 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Power Ledger

Power Ledger launched on July 5th, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,785,291 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,923,728 tokens. The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger . The official website for Power Ledger is powerledger.io . The official message board for Power Ledger is medium.com/power-ledger . Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Power Ledger Token Trading

Power Ledger can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, ABCC, TDAX, Upbit, Kucoin, Bittrex, Bithumb, Bancor Network, LATOKEN, DigiFinex, IDEX, Cryptopia, Huobi, Bitbns, Radar Relay, Kyber Network, Gate.io and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Power Ledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Power Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

