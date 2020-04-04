PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.56.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on PowerFleet from $8.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of PowerFleet in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of PowerFleet in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of PowerFleet stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.50. 89,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,149. The stock has a market cap of $105.68 million, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.81. PowerFleet has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.73.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.12). PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 13.38% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $35.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PowerFleet will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PowerFleet in the fourth quarter worth $17,986,000. Emancipation Management LLC acquired a new stake in PowerFleet in the fourth quarter worth about $11,202,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in PowerFleet in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,336,000. Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PowerFleet during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,849,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PowerFleet during the 4th quarter worth about $5,114,000. Institutional investors own 49.05% of the company’s stock.

