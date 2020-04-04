PPL (NYSE:PPL) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of PPL (NYSE:PPL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Argus reissued a buy rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of PPL in a report on Friday, January 10th. Cfra boosted their price target on PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded PPL from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays began coverage on PPL in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on PPL from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.43.

Shares of PPL stock traded down $1.20 on Friday, reaching $21.77. 7,569,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,839,288. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. PPL has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $36.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.79.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. PPL had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 22.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PPL will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 67.76%.

In related news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 10,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $387,478.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,448,373.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in PPL by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 10,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group raised its position in PPL by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 12,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in PPL by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 59,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in PPL by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

