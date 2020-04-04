Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PHP. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 168 ($2.21) target price (up from GBX 160 ($2.10)) on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.10) price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Primary Health Properties to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Primary Health Properties to a hold rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 147 ($1.93) to GBX 155 ($2.04) in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an add rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 167 ($2.20).

Get Primary Health Properties alerts:

Shares of LON:PHP traded down GBX 3.80 ($0.05) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 153.20 ($2.02). 4,034,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,202. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 151.49 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 148.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.35. Primary Health Properties has a 1-year low of GBX 120.40 ($1.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 167.60 ($2.20).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a GBX 1.48 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Primary Health Properties’s payout ratio is presently -0.92%.

In other news, insider Richard Howell acquired 28,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 162 ($2.13) per share, for a total transaction of £45,970.74 ($60,471.90). Also, insider Stephen Kell sold 22,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 160 ($2.10), for a total transaction of £35,993.60 ($47,347.54). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 28,500 shares of company stock worth $4,616,322.

Primary Health Properties Company Profile

Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP) is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) and the leading investor in modern primary healthcare premises. The objective of the Group is to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation. PHP achieves this by investing in healthcare real estate in the UK and Ireland let on long term leases backed by a secure underlying covenant funded mostly by government bodies.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Primary Health Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primary Health Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.