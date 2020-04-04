Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water and self-service refill drinking water principally in the U.S. and Canada. Primo Water Corporation, formerly known as Cott Corporation, is based in TAMPA, FL. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PRMW. BMO Capital Markets cut Primo Water from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub raised Primo Water from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Primo Water from $19.50 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Primo Water from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.90.

PRMW traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,447,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,152,900. Primo Water has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $16.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.77.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Primo Water had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $600.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Primo Water will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

In other news, CEO Thomas Harrington acquired 84,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.08 per share, with a total value of $1,014,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 252,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,049,124.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Primo Water during the fourth quarter worth about $29,413,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Primo Water by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 590,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,079,000 after acquiring an additional 10,103 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Primo Water by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 481,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 10,676 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Primo Water by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,258,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,802,000 after acquiring an additional 98,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Primo Water by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,203,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,142,000 after acquiring an additional 771,312 shares during the period. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

