Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Price Target Cut to $43.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Principal Financial Group’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $57.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.83.

Principal Financial Group stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,765,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,320. Principal Financial Group has a one year low of $23.31 and a one year high of $60.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.60.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS.

Principal Financial Group announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 25th that permits the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.56 dividend. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 4,838.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

