Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $141.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 44.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Proofpoint from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.88.

NASDAQ PFPT traded down $3.66 on Wednesday, hitting $97.89. 656,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,559. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of -42.01 and a beta of 1.40. Proofpoint has a 12 month low of $83.81 and a 12 month high of $133.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.52 and a 200-day moving average of $118.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $243.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.11 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. Proofpoint’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Proofpoint will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bhagwat Swaroop sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.02, for a total transaction of $610,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at $698,686.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.96, for a total transaction of $309,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,378.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,272,000. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Proofpoint by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 385,381 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,234,000 after buying an additional 39,875 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd increased its holdings in Proofpoint by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 9,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AO Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. AO Asset Management LP now owns 165,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,962,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the fourth quarter worth about $369,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 6.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 85,775 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,069,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

