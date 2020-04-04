PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.09.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRO. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of PROS from $80.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of PROS in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of PROS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of PROS in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PROS from $52.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th.

In related news, Director Greg Petersen sold 1,743 shares of PROS stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $118,663.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 108,099 shares in the company, valued at $7,359,379.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 2,000 shares of PROS stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $121,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 208,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,630,317.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PROS in the third quarter valued at $1,614,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PROS by 347.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 255,985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,256,000 after buying an additional 198,720 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of PROS by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,228 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 19,024 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of PROS by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PROS by 1,251.2% during the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 95,925 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after buying an additional 88,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

PROS stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.40. 225,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,291. PROS has a one year low of $19.73 and a one year high of $75.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.32.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). PROS had a negative net margin of 27.60% and a negative return on equity of 34.78%. The company had revenue of $66.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PROS will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

