Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Upgraded to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $76.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PB. Hovde Group cut Prosperity Bancshares from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wedbush upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Stephens upped their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.81.

Prosperity Bancshares stock traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 673,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,312. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.22. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $42.02 and a 1 year high of $75.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.36.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.22. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 34.66%. The company had revenue of $267.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.65%.

In other news, EVP Charlotte M. Rasche acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.81 per share, with a total value of $101,620.00. Also, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.99 per share, for a total transaction of $214,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 176,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,606,822.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 22,356 shares of company stock worth $981,910. 4.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 152.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

