Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Upgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

PRPL has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Purple Innovation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Purple Innovation in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Purple Innovation from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Purple Innovation from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Purple Innovation from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.82.

PRPL stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.52. 431,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,923. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $270.52 million, a PE ratio of -14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.71. Purple Innovation has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $15.96.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.52 million. Purple Innovation had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 2,090.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Purple Innovation will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 105.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 322.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

