Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.40.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QLYS. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Qualys from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a report on Sunday, February 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

In other news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total transaction of $83,860.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 85,955 shares in the company, valued at $7,208,186.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $37,831.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,546,056.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,261 shares of company stock worth $1,416,130 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Qualys by 23.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,302,000 after acquiring an additional 46,875 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Qualys during the third quarter worth about $714,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Qualys by 17.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Qualys by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,997 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Qualys in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,793,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.89. 592,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,753. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.32 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.01. Qualys has a one year low of $63.37 and a one year high of $95.99.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.68 million. Qualys had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 18.38%. Qualys’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Qualys will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

