R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) have been given an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. R C M Technologies’ rating score has declined by 100% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price target of $4.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned R C M Technologies an industry rank of 227 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RCMT shares. B. Riley downgraded shares of R C M Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of R C M Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of R C M Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in R C M Technologies stock. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 612,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,667 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 4.73% of R C M Technologies worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.41% of the company’s stock.

RCMT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.20. 2,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,076. R C M Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $4.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.66. The stock has a market cap of $16.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

R C M Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). R C M Technologies had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $48.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.79 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that R C M Technologies will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

