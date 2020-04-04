Raymond James Lowers BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Price Target to $7.50

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $9.50 to $7.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for BlackBerry’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cfra reduced their target price on BlackBerry from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. TD Securities lowered shares of BlackBerry from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC restated a hold rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.14.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

Shares of BlackBerry stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $3.22. 5,267,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,380,586. BlackBerry has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $9.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.71.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $291.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.29 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 14.61% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. BlackBerry’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that BlackBerry will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 9,229.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 16,613 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BlackBerry in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,268,000. JT Stratford LLC bought a new position in BlackBerry in the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 728,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 103,670 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 520,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.