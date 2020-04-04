Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

RMAX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Re/Max from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stephens raised shares of Re/Max from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Re/Max from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.00.

RMAX stock traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Re/Max has a twelve month low of $14.40 and a twelve month high of $44.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.57.

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.09). Re/Max had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 54.71%. The business had revenue of $68.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.26 million. Equities analysts expect that Re/Max will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Re/Max’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Re/Max’s payout ratio is presently 45.60%.

In related news, COO Serene M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Re/Max stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $103,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Re/Max by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 5,402 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Re/Max in the 4th quarter valued at about $556,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Re/Max in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,247,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Re/Max by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Re/Max by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the period. 99.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Re/Max

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It also provides real estate technology solutions.

