Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.71.

RRGB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub cut Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine cut Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

In other news, Director Stuart I. Oran sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $138,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,887.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan A. Muhtar purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.70 per share, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 13,000 shares of company stock worth $144,610 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 121,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 226,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,465,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the period.

Shares of RRGB traded up $0.31 on Monday, reaching $7.37. 726,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,132,082. The firm has a market cap of $95.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $37.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.41.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.07). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $302.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

