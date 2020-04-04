Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.71.
RRGB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub cut Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine cut Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.
In other news, Director Stuart I. Oran sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $138,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,887.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan A. Muhtar purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.70 per share, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 13,000 shares of company stock worth $144,610 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.
Shares of RRGB traded up $0.31 on Monday, reaching $7.37. 726,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,132,082. The firm has a market cap of $95.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $37.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.41.
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.07). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $302.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.
