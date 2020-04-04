Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) Receives $25.21 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.21.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Redfin from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub cut Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Redfin in a report on Sunday, March 29th.

Get Redfin alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,422,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,619,152. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.87. Redfin has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $32.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 1.59.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $233.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.17 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Redfin will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Bridget Frey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $106,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $580,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 197,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,589,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,854,600. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,001,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,499 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 7,057,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,204,000 after purchasing an additional 128,347 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Redfin by 464.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,952,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,274,000 after buying an additional 1,606,594 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Redfin by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,784,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,715,000 after buying an additional 52,447 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Redfin by 396.6% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,705,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,055,000 after buying an additional 1,362,077 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.