Relx (LON:REL) Price Target Increased to GBX 2,188 by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Relx (LON:REL) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 2,185 ($28.74) to GBX 2,188 ($28.78) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on REL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Relx from GBX 2,250 ($29.60) to GBX 2,060 ($27.10) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup upgraded Relx to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Relx to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 2,120 ($27.89) to GBX 2,100 ($27.62) in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,006.10 ($26.39).

REL traded up GBX 48.50 ($0.64) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,686.50 ($22.18). 4,668,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,990,000. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,799.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,871.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.41. Relx has a 12 month low of GBX 1,382.86 ($18.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,109 ($27.74). The stock has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion and a PE ratio of 21.93.

In related news, insider Erik Engstrom sold 32,368 shares of Relx stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,073 ($27.27), for a total value of £670,988.64 ($882,647.51).

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

