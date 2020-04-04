Relx (LON:REL) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,188

Relx (LON:REL) had its price target raised by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 2,185 ($28.74) to GBX 2,188 ($28.78) in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on REL. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,225 ($29.27) to GBX 2,148 ($28.26) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. HSBC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Relx to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 1,825 ($24.01) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99) in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Relx to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,006.10 ($26.39).

Shares of LON:REL traded up GBX 48.50 ($0.64) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,686.50 ($22.18). The company had a trading volume of 4,668,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,990,000. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,799.49 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,871.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.11. The stock has a market cap of $32.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.93. Relx has a 52-week low of GBX 1,382.86 ($18.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,109 ($27.74).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 32.10 ($0.42) per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. This is a boost from Relx’s previous dividend of $13.60. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.60%.

In other news, insider Erik Engstrom sold 32,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,073 ($27.27), for a total transaction of £670,988.64 ($882,647.51).

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

