Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Cut to $57.00 by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price target reduced by SunTrust Banks from $79.00 to $57.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on QSR. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.70.

Shares of QSR traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.27. The stock had a trading volume of 7,296,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,383,632. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $79.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.22 and its 200 day moving average is $62.69. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

In other news, Director Alexandre Behring sold 64,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total value of $3,086,014.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,032.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 152,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,882,000 after buying an additional 8,723 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 300,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,157,000 after acquiring an additional 101,200 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 158.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 28,778 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 81,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 21,002.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 266,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,982,000 after purchasing an additional 265,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

