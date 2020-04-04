Revance Therapeutics’ (RVNC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Mizuho in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $35.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $39.00. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 155.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $15.00 in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

RVNC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.69. The stock had a trading volume of 558,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,539. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.75. Revance Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $27.97. The stock has a market cap of $779.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics will post -4.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,582,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,152,000 after purchasing an additional 16,397 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,130,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,570,000 after purchasing an additional 445,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 257.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,161,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,858,000 after purchasing an additional 836,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,055,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,129,000 after purchasing an additional 33,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $13,315,000. 89.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

