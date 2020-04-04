Rightmove (LON:RMV) Price Target Cut to GBX 617

Rightmove (LON:RMV) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 668 ($8.79) to GBX 617 ($8.12) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.23% from the company’s current price.

RMV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 550 ($7.23) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Rightmove from GBX 658 ($8.66) to GBX 435 ($5.72) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Rightmove to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 400 ($5.26) in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 845 ($11.12) target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 539.75 ($7.10).

Get Rightmove alerts:

Shares of LON:RMV traded down GBX 7 ($0.09) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 440 ($5.79). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,387,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,308. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 573.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 601.96. Rightmove has a 52-week low of GBX 373.10 ($4.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 710.60 ($9.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.56.

Rightmove (LON:RMV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 20.20 ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 19.80 ($0.26) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01). Equities analysts forecast that Rightmove will post 1954.9998216 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rightmove news, insider Andrew Fisher purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 484 ($6.37) per share, for a total transaction of £48,400 ($63,667.46).

About Rightmove

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

Featured Article: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.