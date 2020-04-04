Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) Now Covered by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

RIO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rio Tinto from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Rio Tinto from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Rio Tinto from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Shares of RIO stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.04. 3,407,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,144,723. Rio Tinto has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.94.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $2.31 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Rio Tinto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.99%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto during the 1st quarter valued at about $393,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 297,497 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,497,000 after purchasing an additional 30,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. 7.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

