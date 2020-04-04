Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) Raised to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. HSBC downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rio Tinto has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Get Rio Tinto alerts:

NYSE:RIO traded down $0.97 on Wednesday, reaching $45.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,407,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,144,723. Rio Tinto has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $64.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.8%. Rio Tinto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIO. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 843 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 975 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. 7.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

See Also: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.