Rise (RISE) Price Down 0.5% Over Last Week

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Rise coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including RightBTC, YoBit and OpenLedger DEX. Over the last week, Rise has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. Rise has a market cap of $368,886.60 and $171.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rise alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00034476 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002336 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000346 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00001275 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

About Rise

Rise is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 145,350,563 coins. Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rise is rise.vision

According to CryptoCompare, ” “

Buying and Selling Rise

Rise can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, RightBTC and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.