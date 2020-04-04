Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.92 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) to announce earnings per share of $1.92 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.71. Rockwell Automation posted earnings per share of $2.04 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full-year earnings of $7.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $9.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $9.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rockwell Automation.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 102.93%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROK. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $217.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.82.

In other news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.07, for a total transaction of $510,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total value of $65,413.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,198 shares of company stock worth $1,468,269. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 74.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ROK traded down $2.93 on Monday, hitting $146.78. 930,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,812,196. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.38. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $115.38 and a 52-week high of $209.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

