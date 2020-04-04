Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) PT Lowered to GBX 683

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 1,169 ($15.38) to GBX 683 ($8.98) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 171.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 235 ($3.09) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,170 ($15.39) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.47) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 660 ($8.68) to GBX 690 ($9.08) in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 760.90 ($10.01).

RR stock traded down GBX 26.70 ($0.35) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 251.60 ($3.31). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,860,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,570,000. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion and a PE ratio of -3.64. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 306.10 ($4.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 945.60 ($12.44). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 522.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 668.29.

In other Rolls-Royce Holding PLC news, insider Lee Hsien Yang bought 146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 672 ($8.84) per share, for a total transaction of £981.12 ($1,290.61). Also, insider Stephen Daintith sold 12,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 557 ($7.33), for a total transaction of £69,920.21 ($91,976.07). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 777 shares of company stock worth $493,995.

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

