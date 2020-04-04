Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Buy” Rating for WESCO International (NYSE:WCC)

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $32.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 49.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded WESCO International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Longbow Research upgraded WESCO International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on WESCO International from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on WESCO International from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on WESCO International from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.90.

Shares of NYSE:WCC traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.47. The stock had a trading volume of 794,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,606. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $950.99 million, a P/E ratio of 4.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.08. WESCO International has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $61.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.44.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 2.67%. WESCO International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that WESCO International will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in WESCO International by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in WESCO International by 40.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 260,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,462,000 after purchasing an additional 74,524 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in WESCO International by 4.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 96,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in WESCO International by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 229,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,633,000 after purchasing an additional 14,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in WESCO International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,725,000.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

